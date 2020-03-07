Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students cook their meals at Andhra Pradesh government school

On learning about the incident, the members of Child Rights and Protection Forum took a serious view of the incident and demanded stern action against the school principal and officials concerned.

Students preparing food at the social welfare residential school at Koilakuntla

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The students of Koilakuntla Social Welfare Residential School being run by Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society were reportedly asked to cook meals and clean up hostels by the school management. It is learnt that the cooks and other workers have not been attending duties for the past three days due to non-payment of salaries.

Despite the removal of agency, the cooks and helpers worked for a few months hoping that the government would pay their pending salaries. With the government failing to pay their salaries, the workers went on stir on March 4, the day Intermediate examinations began. With no other go, the teachers too have joined hands with students to prepare food. When contacted, principal Anjuman Firdausia said as the cooks and helpers have not been attending their duties for the past three days, the students have come forward to help teachers in preparing food. “I took the issue to the notice of higher officials two days ago Even I too cooked food for students with the help of teachers,” she added.

