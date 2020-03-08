Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Vigilance expedites probe into PDS rice scam

In fact, there was involvement of millers, exporters and dealers in the huge scam in which rice from various places in the State was shifted to the port.

Published: 08th March 2020

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vigilance and enforcement sleuths, who unearthed huge scam at the Krishnapatnam Port, are now verifying records of around 100 ration shops in the district for more details of the irregularities. It may be recalled that the Krishnapatnam police registered a case for storing 32,960 bags, weighing around 1,645 tonnes, of PDS rice at the port, for shipment to African countries.

They initially found involvement of four suppliers from Guntur, Chennai and Bengaluru and also four exporters in the huge scam in which the rice was packed in different brand names and stored at Seabird warehouse in the port area without valid bills and documents.

The police have expedited the investigation into the case. Shocked by the huge quantity of PDS rice meant for distributing to the poor ending up in the warehouse of the port, the police and vigilance officials are suspecting role of local dealers and started checking their records of the last one year for clues.

In fact, there was involvement of millers, exporters and dealers in the huge scam in which rice from various places in the State was shifted to the port. Normally, they shift the material from one mandal to another or district. Sometimes, vigilance officials observed stocks moving between neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. But this turned out to be different with seizing of such huge stocks on the highly secured port premises. 

The four suppliers and exporters, who stocked the PDS rice, are yet to be arrested and their modus operandi is yet to be unearthed. Police also suspect involvement of port authorities, who failed to check the illegal stocks and allowed those inside the highly secured port area.

"Based on the complaint made by the Vigilance department, Krishnapatnam Circle police registered a case of illegal transportation of PDS rice from the port to African countries. Exporters from Delhi, Rajasthan and Kakinada and suppliers from Guntur and Vijayawada have been involved in the illegal transportation of PDS rice. Some of them had reportedly collected the PDS rice from stock points at a very low price. Further, they transported those to the port for exporting," said Sridhar, SP, Vigilance and Enforcement, Nellore district.

The Vigilance official said that the department has also kept a strict vigil on the roadways for possible illegal transportation of PDS rice from the district to other parts of the State and country.

Anatomy of a scam 

32,960 bags, weighing around 1,645 tonnes, of PDS rice, ready for for shipment to African countries, were seized at Krishnapatnam Port on Feb 29

The rice was packed in different brand names and stored at Seabird warehouse in the port area without valid bills and documents Involvement of four suppliers from Guntur, Chennai and Bengaluru and four exporters was found in the huge scam Police are verifying records of around 100 ration shops in the district for more details of irregularities

Four suppliers and exporters, who stocked the PDS rice, are yet to be arrested  Police suspect involvement of port authorities for allowing illegal stocks inside the highly secured port area

