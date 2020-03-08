Centre directs Andhra Pradesh government to file chargesheet against AB Venkateswara Rao by April 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, who challenged his suspension by the State government in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to proceed ahead with regard to taking action against him and file a charge-sheet in this connection before April 7.

Rao, who was the Intelligence chief in the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, was suspended by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on February 8 on charges of ‘serious misconduct’ in procurement of security equipment and indulging in acts amounting to even treason.

The charges against the IPS officer include wilfully disclosing intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm endangering national security. Prima facie evidence has also established that Rao wilfully violated rules to benefit his son. Subsequently, a letter was sent to the Centre on February 19 about the suspension of Rao.

In its communication to the Chief Secretary of AP on Saturday, Rajiv Kumar Nigam, Under Secretary to Government of India, said the Centre has decided to confirm the suspension of Rao as per Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (D&A) Rules, 1969. "The State government is requested to file a charge-sheet against the officer latest by April 7, 2020," the MHA said.

The CAT on Friday reserved its order for further date after hearing the arguments of both the sides on the suspension of Rao.