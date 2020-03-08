Date clash: SSC exams postponed to March 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, scheduled to be held from March 23, have been postponed in view of the local body elections.

The SSC examinations will now be conducted from March 31 to April 17, instead of March 23 to April 8, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, in a statement issued in Markapuram of Prakasam district on Saturday, after the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar issued the election notification. The students appearing for the examination are requested to download the new timetable uploaded on the official website (http://bseap.org/). They can also download their hall ticket from the website.