J Prabhakar Rao assumes charge as Guntur Range IG

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: J Prabhakar Rao on Saturday assumed charge as South Coastal Zone Guntur Range Inspector General of Police.

Addressing mediapersons in Guntur, he asked the police department to prioritise the smooth conduct of local body elections.

He directed to take precautions and deploy additional forces in vulnerable villages in Guntur and Prakasam districts. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Guntur range. He urged the public mainly women and girls to download Disha App.