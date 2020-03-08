Reschedule pilgrimage: TTD officials amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The TTD authorities have advised devotees to reschedule their pilgrimage to Tirumala if they have symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, cough and fever.

In view of the coronavirus positive cases rising across the country over the last few weeks, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy convened a coordination meeting involving the medical and health departments at Tirumala on Saturday evening and discussed the measures to be taken by the temple administration in checking the spread of coronavirus at Tirumala.

