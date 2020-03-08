Home States Andhra Pradesh

Schedule for local body polls released hastily: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu asked as to how can the Election Commission declare the results of the first phase polls before the polling in the next two phases. 

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the schedule for the local polls was released hastily and arbitrarily, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he never saw such a confusion in conduct of polls in his 40 years of political career.

"After uploading the reservation details yesterday (Friday) afternoon, the State Election Commission (SEC) called an all- party meeting in the evening and released the schedule this morning, making the exercise of local polls a farce," he noted.  

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP office at Atmakur on Saturday, Naidu, recalling that results of local bodies put on hold in 2014 to avoid the impact of the outcome of results on the general elections, asked as to how can the Election Commission declare the results of the first phase polls before the polling in the next two phases. 

Taking exception to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the mobile app NIGHA (Vigil) even after the SEC announcing the schedule for local polls, he sought to know whether the former is a “super election commissioner” to do so after the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. Naidu also found fault with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments for attending the app launching ceremony in violation of the MCC. 

Urging TDP leaders not to be frightened by the threats of the ruling party leaders, the TDP chief said if the YSRC creates problems forcing the party candidates to withdraw from contest, youth should come forward to take on the YSRC nominees.

He also urged the voters to give their conscience vote so that Jagan will not get another chance. "Already, the Chief Minister is behaving arrogantly because of his party’s mandate with 151 MLA seats in the 2019 elections. For giving ‘One Chance’ to him, Jagan has brought overall destruction to systems and institutions, which is pushing the State into irreparable financial and employment crisis," he alleged.

Informing that the TDP opened a Command Control number ‘7995014525’ to receive complaints on YSRC election offences of cash and liquor distribution, he wanted the people to send photos and videos if village volunteers and police are seen supporting the ruling party. 

TDP too announces over 34 per cent seats for BCs 

Accusing the Chief Minister of doing grave injustice to BCs reducing quota from 34 per cent to 24, he said as per the latest figures, only 10 per cent reservation is being given to BCs in Nellore district MPTCs seats.

"The election officials are not taking  objections from the people before finalising the reservation.  The TDP will approach the court to get justice for BCs," he said and announced that the TDP would give more than 34% seats to BCs in the local elections

File complaints

