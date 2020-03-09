Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra girl succumbs to burns, kin stage protest demanding arrest of accused 

Family members and relatives of the minor girl, who died while undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital on Saturday, staged a protest on the main road at Rajam on Sunday. 

By Express News Service

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by some unknown miscreants on January 28 at the backyard of her house. With 80 per cent burn injures she underwent treatment at various hospitals at Rajam, Srikakulam and in Visakhapatnam over a period of 40 days. She died on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, Rajam police are yet to nab the accused.  Irked, family members and relatives staged a protest with the girl’s body at Bobbili growth centre at Rajam. They also demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The traffic came to a standstill for an hour. The family members also indulged in argument with the police, triggering tension.  The protest was called off after the police promised justice. 

