BJP-JSP alliance to contest all seats in local body elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP-Jana Sena alliance will contest all seats in the local body elections, Political Affairs Committee chairman of Jana Sena Nadendla Manohar revealed after an ‘intensive’ meeting with the saffron brigade in the city on Sunday.

While the selection of candidates is being done, the alliance leaders said a joint manifesto would be released by both the parties on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting here, BJP’s Purandeswari and Jana Sena’s Manohar said that coordination committees at mandal and Assembly segment-level were already in place. They said that both the parties decided to strategically go ahead in the local body polls. “We will fight together in all the seats. We have exchanged ideas and worked on a strategy. We will take into people how there is reverse governance in the State because the ruling YSRC is only working with revenge as its motto. In the future too, we will fight the polls together,” Manohar added.

Purandeswari noted that the alliance would let people know how the irrelevant policies of the State government were hurting Andhra Pradesh. She also said that people were observing how the YSRC government was going to local polls in a much shorter period.

“Never in the past was there an instance where all the local body elections were held in such a short period. Yet, we will fight strategically by informing how the BJP-led Centre has been supporting AP. Development works are going on in panchayats only because of the Centre. In urban areas too, the Centre is contributing a lot for the State’s development through AMRUT and Smart City initiatives,” she explained.

She alleged that the ruling dispensation was attacking BJP and Jana Sena leaders and foisting false cases against them. “People are observing how the YSRC government is only resorting to vengeful politics. There has not been one constructive/development activity in the State,” she added.