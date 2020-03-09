Coronavirus upsets Holi applecart in Vishakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The streets of the city lay deserted ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, as many chose to cold-shoulder the festival in the wake of coronavirus.

The number of Holi parties hosted by various communities are also seemingly much less compared to last year.The festival of colours seems to be colourless after health experts advised people to avoid mass gatherings. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he would not take part in any Holi following the devastation wrought by the virus.

“Holi is one of the much-awaited festivals in the city. However, this year we choose not to celebrate it in the wake of coronavirus; one doesn’t know how the virus spreads. The real fun of Holi is in playing with pichkaris (a water gun squirting stead stream of coloured water), but there are high chances of virus transmission through water and people will eventually go down with flu as they play with water for a long time,” Akash said, a student. So pichkaris are out, he added.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, many people question on how to greet each without shaking hands. Doctors suggest it is better to go for the traditional Indian greeting, ‘Namaste’ than risk germs through a handshake.

Many opined that as Holi celebrations include applying colour to each other and greeting each other with hugs, it is unsafe to participate in the festivities concerning the ongoing fear of the virus.

While many blame coronavirus for a check on Holi celebration, women blame the obscene behaviour of drunk men against women in the name of Holi.

“Though Holi is a festival of colours, it comes bearing gifts, especially for women. Most men get drunk in the name of the festival and try to invade into a women’s privacy by touching her inappropriately. There was a time when I enjoyed Holi, but now I feel it is not as nice as it was. Even the colours have become expensive and their quality has also come down,” Priya Seetharam, a private employee, said.