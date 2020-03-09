Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five more with symptoms admitted to isolation wards in Andhra Pradesh

Samples were collected from 32 persons so far in the State and of them 23 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Published: 09th March 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital

Coronavirus isolation ward at Government Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Five more fresh cases of people with symptoms of coronavirus were admitted to isolation wards in the State, taking the total number of people who are being treated in the State to 12.
The fresh cases people getting admitted to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms were registered from Visakhapatnam and Chittoor (two each) and East Godavari (one).

The results of nine samples are awaited, the medical bulletin on coronavirus released by the government on Saturday night said.

Meanwhile, with reports of traders jacking up the prices of protective masks emerging, the Drug Control Administration on Saturday alone raided 343 medical shops and registered cases against seven shops (three in Visakhapatnam and one each in Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet and Kurnool) for selling face masks at higher prices. “Similar raids will continue in coming days. Strict action, including cancellation of license of any medical shop, will be taken if caught selling medicines or masks at higher price. Sufficient stocks of face masks are available in the State,” the officials said.

Two test negative for COVID-19
Tirupati: Two persons, who were admitted to the isolation ward at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Friday evening, after they complained of suspected symptoms of coronavirus, tested negative

Strict vigil amid virus threat

Special screening facilities have been provided at all ports and airports

439 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries identified and placed under surveillance 
204 under home isolation 
223 people completed 28 days observation period. 12 passengers are in hospital admission and are stable 
24x7 Control Room (0866-2410978) has been set up in the State
104 Helpline (Toll free number) has been operationalised for providing health advises on COVID-19

Advisory
Cover nose and mouth using hanky or a tower while sneezing or coughing
Do frequent hand washing with soap and water 
Advisory 
to foreign returnees
Those who have arrived from COVID-19-hit countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India irrespective of whether they have symptoms 
or not
Not to have close contact with kin, allow any visitors or go out to public places
 

