Five more with symptoms admitted to isolation wards in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five more fresh cases of people with symptoms of coronavirus were admitted to isolation wards in the State, taking the total number of people who are being treated in the State to 12.

The fresh cases people getting admitted to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms were registered from Visakhapatnam and Chittoor (two each) and East Godavari (one).

Samples were collected from 32 persons so far in the State and of them 23 samples tested negative for COVID-19. The results of nine samples are awaited, the medical bulletin on coronavirus released by the government on Saturday night said.

Meanwhile, with reports of traders jacking up the prices of protective masks emerging, the Drug Control Administration on Saturday alone raided 343 medical shops and registered cases against seven shops (three in Visakhapatnam and one each in Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet and Kurnool) for selling face masks at higher prices. “Similar raids will continue in coming days. Strict action, including cancellation of license of any medical shop, will be taken if caught selling medicines or masks at higher price. Sufficient stocks of face masks are available in the State,” the officials said.

Two test negative for COVID-19

Tirupati: Two persons, who were admitted to the isolation ward at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Friday evening, after they complained of suspected symptoms of coronavirus, tested negative

Strict vigil amid virus threat

Special screening facilities have been provided at all ports and airports

439 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries identified and placed under surveillance

204 under home isolation

223 people completed 28 days observation period. 12 passengers are in hospital admission and are stable

24x7 Control Room (0866-2410978) has been set up in the State

104 Helpline (Toll free number) has been operationalised for providing health advises on COVID-19

Advisory

Cover nose and mouth using hanky or a tower while sneezing or coughing

Do frequent hand washing with soap and water

Advisory

to foreign returnees

Those who have arrived from COVID-19-hit countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India irrespective of whether they have symptoms

or not

Not to have close contact with kin, allow any visitors or go out to public places

