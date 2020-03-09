Is it wrong to appoint woman as chairperson: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday said the State government was string to solve the pancha gramala issue of Simhachalam.

Addressing a meeting here, the minister said it was unfortunate that when a woman chairperson was appointed they were making allegations that the appointment was made to grab lands. He said was there any rule in the Constitution that women should not be made as chairperson of a trust or devasthanam?

He said the government was committed to find solution to Simhachalam land issue so as to ensure justice to poor.