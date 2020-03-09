Many to celebrate ‘touch me not’ Holi this year

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after announcing that he will skip Holi celebrations as per the health experts’ advice to avoid mass gatherings, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday appealed to the people of the State also to do the same to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Stating that he would not be participating in Holi celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada this year, Harichandan said, “If sufficient safeguards are observed, then it is possible to prevent coronavirus from spreading.”

Meanwhile, many in the city have decided to observe ‘touch-free’ Holi this year and ditch the traditional way of celebration.

“Holi is one of the festivals that we celebrate with the entire family under one roof. Till last year, our celebration was full of colours and water splashes. However, this year we have decided to do away with the practice,” said Vinni Bhalla, a Guru Nanak Colony resident.

Similar to the Bhalla family, Nikita Singh will be also celebrating the festival of colours within the boundaries of her house. “Instead of putting colour on each other, we have decided to colour objects. Every year, the whole family gathers at my home for Holi. So I thought why not bring their creative side out,” said Nikita Singh, an architect.

She has also decided to give away colouring books to children and earthenware to adults. “Since International Women’s Day was around, we have decided that the women of the family would play indoor games, while men do the cooking on Holi,” she added.

However, a few youngsters disagree with skipping the traditional ways. “Not a single case has tested positive in Andhra Pradesh. Also, none of my friends have travelled to any of the affected countries. So I do not think that it is dangerous to play Holi the way we are used to,” said Ishwar Chandra.

Meanwhile, only a few vendors were seen selling colours and other Holi products on Besant Road. “Usually, I sell colours from January to March. This year, I had to return more than 70 per cent of the product to the wholesaler as there is no sale,” said Raju Sarma, a vendor. Basha, who sells water guns, said, “The sale is much lower than the past years. I can say it is less by more than 50 per cent.”