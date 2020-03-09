Merger of 230 aided schools with a strength of 19K students likely in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 230 aided schools — 159 primary, 17 upper primary and 54 high schools — have been asked to submit particulars of teachers, students and infrastructure, and also letters citing their willingness for merger. After receiving the information, the Prakasam education officials, who took the decision on the government’s directive, will forward the same to the higher officials for necessary action.

The 230 aided schools in the district has 1,005 teachers and around 19,000 students. A majority of them are situated in Ongole, Giddaluru and Kanagiri.

As funding to these schools has become a financial burden, the State government is mulling about to stop the recruitment of teaching staff and maintenance funding. The Education department is also of the opinion that it is better to merge these aided educational institutions with the government sector.

Thus, the government has directed the department heads to collect information in pro formas from all aided school managements. If any aided institution is unwilling for merger, the government may stop further release of maintenance funds to it.

Prakasam District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao has given three days time to the school to submit the details.

“As per the directives of the government, we have served the pro formas to all aided schools. Once we receive that information, along with the willingness letters, we will forward the same to the higher officials. The government will take a decision on the merger only if the schools are willing,” the DEO told TNIE.