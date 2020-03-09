Nari Shakti Award presented by President Ram Nath Kovind to Padala Bhudevi

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to Padala Bhudevi, a tribal woman, in New Delhi on Sunday.

She had initiated income generation programmes to the tribals by setting up a non-governmental organisation (NGO) titled Chinmayi Adivasi Vikas Samstha.

With technical and financial support of various government departments, Bhudevi started promoting natural farming in the tribal areas by forming farmers’ producers’ organization in a big way. Similarly, she also started a biscuit-making unit with millets to create employment opportunities to the tribal women.