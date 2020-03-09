Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over two lakh take part in Lepakshi festivities

The Lepakshi Vaibhavam featured various art forms, besides exhibition and food stalls representative of the heritage and cuisine of the area. 

Published: 09th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Lepakshi festivities

Lepakshi festivities

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The two-day Lepakshi festival, an event showcasing the architectural marvel, religious and cultural heritage of Anantapur district, concluded on a grand note on Sunday.

The Lepakshi Vaibhavam featured various art forms, besides exhibition and food stalls representative of the heritage and cuisine of the area. 

People from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu began visiting the Lepakshi village from the morning to take part in various activities planned as part of the programme. 

Cultural events
Lepakshi reverberated to the sounds and sights of games, folk and classical arts typical to the region
The two-day fete featured many an art and art form starting from rural sports, besides the regular fare of kabaddi and wrestling
Tolu Bommalata where stories are told using the shadows of leather puppets captured the imagination of many

Youth display skills
Displaying their skills at karra samu, dappu vadyam, puli vesham and kolatam, students marched in the carnival 
The entire morning saw youth participate in sporting activity like kabaddi, carrying a stone, and dragging logs with bullocks
The cultural programmes had the audience virtually glued to their seats

Rayalaseema delicacies
Ragi mudda, uggani, naatu kodi pulusu, jonna rottelu, mutton paya curry, gunta ponganalu, royyala iguru, to name a few, were the most crowded counters

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lepakshi festivities
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp