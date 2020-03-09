Over two lakh take part in Lepakshi festivities

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The two-day Lepakshi festival, an event showcasing the architectural marvel, religious and cultural heritage of Anantapur district, concluded on a grand note on Sunday.

The Lepakshi Vaibhavam featured various art forms, besides exhibition and food stalls representative of the heritage and cuisine of the area.

People from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu began visiting the Lepakshi village from the morning to take part in various activities planned as part of the programme.

Cultural events

Lepakshi reverberated to the sounds and sights of games, folk and classical arts typical to the region

The two-day fete featured many an art and art form starting from rural sports, besides the regular fare of kabaddi and wrestling

Tolu Bommalata where stories are told using the shadows of leather puppets captured the imagination of many

Youth display skills

Displaying their skills at karra samu, dappu vadyam, puli vesham and kolatam, students marched in the carnival

The entire morning saw youth participate in sporting activity like kabaddi, carrying a stone, and dragging logs with bullocks

The cultural programmes had the audience virtually glued to their seats

Rayalaseema delicacies

Ragi mudda, uggani, naatu kodi pulusu, jonna rottelu, mutton paya curry, gunta ponganalu, royyala iguru, to name a few, were the most crowded counters