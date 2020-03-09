Poshan Pakhwada begins in Andhra's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Women Development and Child Welfare department on Sunday launched a fortnight celebrations ‘Poshan Pakhwada’.

Through this programme, District Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project officials will create awareness about the importance of nutritious food intake for mothers and children.

The officials will also conduct special programmes about health protection with the support of Anganwadi workers, village/ward volunteers, tribal welfare staff, social welfare staff, MEPMA, ASHAs and ANMs.

“We will conduct free blood tests, immunization drives. Further, we are going to create awareness on 1,000 days continuous protection for mother and child, food making competitions, house to house visits, awareness meetings at all Anganwadi centres, medical camps for children, awareness on handwashing, health sanitation management, 2K and 3k run,” ICDS project director Visalakshi said.