Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema farmers seek 9 hour power supply in two spells

As on Sunday, water is available at an average of 16.99 metres below ground level across the four districts of Rayalaseema.

Published: 09th March 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as the State government is pulling out all the stops to establish infrastructure to supply nine-hour uninterrupted free power to all agricultural connections in the daytime, the Energy Department is said to have received representations from the farmers of a few Rayalaseema districts requesting that they be given power in two spells. Sources said that the farmers asked for phased-supply of power as it is difficult for them to use borewells continuously due to low groundwater levels in their districts.

“Even though the government is keen on providing uninterrupted and qualitative nine-hour free power to all the agricultural connections and working on strengthening the infrastructure to facilitate the same, requests have been coming for the supply of power in spells. The farmers said that they will not be able to draw water from the ground continuously for more than three-four hours. So, even if it is not going to be in the daytime, the farmers sought supply in spells,” an official from the department explained. Sources said that the requests were mainly from Chittoor and Anantapur. “Farmers from some parts of Kurnool too came up with similar representations,” the official noted.

As on Sunday, water is available at an average of 16.99 metres below ground level across the four districts of Rayalaseema. Though the water table has marginally improved compared to the corresponding period last year, farmers claimed that it is difficult to tap groundwater continuously for nine hours.
For the record, the government launched the supply of  nine-hour uninterrupted power last year covering 60 per cent of feeders in the State. The Energy Department is spending Rs 1,500 crore to set up new substations, transmission lines and other infrastructure to cover the remaining feeders by May 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rayalaseema farmers
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp