Home States Andhra Pradesh

ROs told to follow poll guidelines issued by Election Commission

The Collector said they should be more vigilant from filing of nomination till completion of counting of votes.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

 District Collector V Vinay Chand

 District Collector V Vinay Chand

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector V Vinay Chand on Sunday said returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) of local body elections should follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC).

Addressing ROs and AROs through video conference, the Collector said necessary training on conducting elections has been imparted to them. He said the EC would view any lapses in the conduct of elections seriously, hence they should be thorough with the guidelines. 

The Collector said they should be more vigilant from filing of nomination till completion of counting of votes. He asked the ROs to issue notification on Monday and nominations should be accepted from 10.30 am. Last date for submission of nominations was March 11. 

He said the entire process of nominations should be videographed and scrutiny of nominations should be taken up from 8 am on March 12. Polling staff will be nominated on random and presiding officers and assistant presiding officers should be given training. He said route officials, sector officials, flying squads and micro observers were being appointed. In view of local body elections, Spandana programme on Mondays will be suspended. 

