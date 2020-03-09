TDP chief  Chandrababu Naidu deplores cases against 4 TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the registration of 'false' cases against four TDP leaders in Machilipatnam by the police. He said that it was unfortunate that cases were registered against the four TDP leaders who prevented ward volunteers from campaigning in favour of the ruling YSRC in Chilakalapudi.

Naidu said the police registered cases against the former civic chief and three former councillors under the SC/ST Act for catching the ward volunteers red handed campaigning for YSRC. He alleged that the YSRC was misusing volunteers for its political gains.