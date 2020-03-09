Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two key posts in local body polls in Andhra's Prakasam district reserved for Scheduled Caste women

OMC to elect mayor for the first time; last municipal elections were held in 2005

ONGOLE: Ahead of the local body polls in Prakasam district, the State government has reserved two key posts—zilla parishad chairperson and mayor of the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC)—for SC women candidates. Also, around 50 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women. 

Meanwhile, OMC will elect its first mayor after it was upgraded to municipal corporation in 2009. 
The last municipal elections were held in 2005 and, since then, the district collector has been given the charge of the special officer. According to information, Ongole has 1,81,558 voters who will elect their representatives through ballot paper on March 23; counting will be held on March 27. 

Prakasam collector Pola Bhaskar, who announced the poll schedule for the district on Saturday, said the election model code of conduct was has come into force. He informed that 19,000 staff, including 3,000 polling officers, have been engaged for poll duty. Another 26,000 staff will be placed on standby. 

Meanwhile, polling for the 772 mandal parishad territorial constituencies (MPTCs) and 56 zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) in the district will be held on March 29. A total of 21,40,387 voters—10,65,582 men, 10,71,720 women and 70 transgenders—will vote in 2,690 polling booths.  “Twelve experienced special officers have been appointed to ensure that the entire process is completed in a peaceful manner,” the collector said.  Elections will also be held for three municipalities—Chirala, Kandukuru and Markapur—and four nagar panchayats—Addanki, Kanigiri, Giddaluru and Chimakurthi—at 667 polling stations. 

Over 1.8 lakh to vote
Ongole has 1,81,558 voters who will elect their representatives through ballot paper on March 23; counting will be held on March 27. 19,000 staff are on poll duty

