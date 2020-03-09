Home States Andhra Pradesh

Victory in GVMC poll is necessity for development: YSRC national general secretary Vijayasai

Visakhapatnam will be the State executive capital soon, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said. 

Published: 09th March 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

SRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy

SRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam will be the State executive capital soon, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said. Speaking at the YSRC workers meeting here on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the GVMC election assumed significance as Vizag mayor has a key role to play to promote coordination between the State government and the GVMC as the city is set to become the executive capital. Hence, the YSRC should win the GVMC election with a massive mandate, he said.

Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRC which was committed to developing North Andhra, has every right to seek votes from people in the region. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has launched several development programmes and welfare schemes in the last nine months benefiting all sections of people. The Chief Minister had taken a historic decision of making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State to promote balanced development of all regions in the State, he said.

On party’s strategy to win the GVMC election, he said for every five divisions in the municipal corporation (98 divisions), one incharge will be appointed. YSRC tickets will be given to those who are closely associated with people. The Chief Minister will do justice to every leader who is working hard for the party, he said.

Alleging that the TDP was obstructing development of North Andhra, he said that people should defeat the party in the local body elections so that Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu could not visit the region again.

Accusing the TDP of trying to politicise the Backward Classes reservation issue, he said the YSRC chief decided to give 34 per cent of party tickets in the local body elections to BCs for their political empowerment.

Vijayasai Reddy asked the YSRC leaders not to collect donations from industrialists and they should not indulge in distribution of money and liquor to woo voters during the election campaign. He called upon the YSRC activists to complain to the authorities concerned if anyone from opposition parties was distributing money and liquor to voters. 

The YSRC activists should explain the good governance being given by Jagan Mohan Reddy and seek votes for the party candidates. In 2014 Assembly elections, the YSRC lost four seats in Visakhapatnam. But, the YSRC should win the GVMC in the local body elections, which will help promote development of the city on all fronts, he said.    

The YSRC has decided to give 50 per cent of posts to women, SCs, STs and BCs to render social justice. All nominated posts will be filled after the local body elections. Corporations will be floated for all major castes in the State for their welfare and empowerment, Vijayasai added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy YSRC
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp