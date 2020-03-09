Victory in GVMC poll is necessity for development: YSRC national general secretary Vijayasai

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam will be the State executive capital soon, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said. Speaking at the YSRC workers meeting here on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the GVMC election assumed significance as Vizag mayor has a key role to play to promote coordination between the State government and the GVMC as the city is set to become the executive capital. Hence, the YSRC should win the GVMC election with a massive mandate, he said.

Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRC which was committed to developing North Andhra, has every right to seek votes from people in the region. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has launched several development programmes and welfare schemes in the last nine months benefiting all sections of people. The Chief Minister had taken a historic decision of making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State to promote balanced development of all regions in the State, he said.

On party’s strategy to win the GVMC election, he said for every five divisions in the municipal corporation (98 divisions), one incharge will be appointed. YSRC tickets will be given to those who are closely associated with people. The Chief Minister will do justice to every leader who is working hard for the party, he said.

Alleging that the TDP was obstructing development of North Andhra, he said that people should defeat the party in the local body elections so that Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu could not visit the region again.

Accusing the TDP of trying to politicise the Backward Classes reservation issue, he said the YSRC chief decided to give 34 per cent of party tickets in the local body elections to BCs for their political empowerment.

Vijayasai Reddy asked the YSRC leaders not to collect donations from industrialists and they should not indulge in distribution of money and liquor to woo voters during the election campaign. He called upon the YSRC activists to complain to the authorities concerned if anyone from opposition parties was distributing money and liquor to voters.

The YSRC activists should explain the good governance being given by Jagan Mohan Reddy and seek votes for the party candidates. In 2014 Assembly elections, the YSRC lost four seats in Visakhapatnam. But, the YSRC should win the GVMC in the local body elections, which will help promote development of the city on all fronts, he said.

The YSRC has decided to give 50 per cent of posts to women, SCs, STs and BCs to render social justice. All nominated posts will be filled after the local body elections. Corporations will be floated for all major castes in the State for their welfare and empowerment, Vijayasai added.