YSRC evolves strategy to sweep the local body elections

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The political parties in the State are gearing up for local body elections. The YSRC and TDP leaders have started evolving strategies to win maximum number of seats. Chief Adviser for Public Affairs and YSRC district in-charge Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held a meeting with party leaders at the party office here on Sunday. He discussed the strategies to be adopted in the ensuing local body polls with senior leaders including MP YS Avinash Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha and MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, P Ravindranath Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, Sudhir Reddy and A Amarnath Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy sought the YSRC leaders to make coordinated efforts to win more seats in the local body polls. He asked them to create awareness among people on the Navaratnalu being implemented by the government.

“TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is using the BC reservation issue to gain political mileage,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, YSRC sources said that K Suresh Babu, the former mayor, is likely to be nominated for the post once again. The Kadapa mayor post is reserved for BCs. In fact, Suresh Babu wanted to contest Assembly elections from Kadapa constituency in the 2014 elections but the party high command fielded SB Amzath Basha.

Sources said that former MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy is likely to be the ZP chairman candidate for the YSRC. Amarnath Reddy wished to contest Assembly elections from Rajampet but the the party high command gave the ticket to Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy. The high command promised to give MLC ticket to Amarnath Reddy. But since there is a proposal to abolish Legislative Council, the high command is considering his name for the ZP chairman post.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu asked the district leaders to come to Amaravati to evolve strategy for the local body polls. The TDP sources said that all the senior leaders in the district had left for Amaravati to hold discussions with Naidu.