Home States Andhra Pradesh

144 years on, Ongole to get first woman head

In January, 2012, when it was made a municipal corporation with 50 divisions from 36 wards, the then government proposed to merge 12 village panchayats with the OMC.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ever since it became a municipality in 1876, Ongole has never been headed by a woman. But now, 144 years later, that’s set to change as the post of Mayor has been reserved for a woman belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC), based on the population and voter ratio.

Ongole district was formed in 1970, and in 2012, it was upgraded to the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC). Bapatla Hanumantha Rao, who was elected in 2005, served as the last chairman of the Ongole Municipality, and no elections were held after his tenure.

In January, 2012, when it was made a municipal corporation with 50 divisions from 36 wards, the then government proposed to merge 12 village panchayats with the OMC. But three villages opposed this and filed a suit in court. That case proved to be a hurdle to conducting the next election, and recently, the case was cleared as the government notified only eight surrounding villages and two hamlet villages, and omitted the three that opposed the merger.

With the polls to be held on March 23 and nominations to be received from March 11, political parties are in the process of finalising their candidates.

Meanwhile, district election officer and Collector P Bhaskar announced the particulars for reservation in the OMC division. SC women have got four divisions, ST General one, SC General five, BC Women seven, BC General eight, General/Unreserved Women 14, and the remaining 11 divisions are for the Unreserved category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ongole Ongole Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp