CPI, CPM not on same page over TD tie-up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Left parties are likely to sail with the TDP in the local body elections. CPI national leader K Narayana in Anantapur said CPI and CPM were contesting the elections together and now they were trying to convince the CPM for allying with the TDP. Later, party State secretary K Ramakrishna said they were already in talks with TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for seat-sharing. “A (seat-sharing) deal is likely to be finalised in a day or two,” he said.

“He (Naidu) too has responded positively and said he would direct his party cadre at district and lower level to cooperate with the CPI,” he explained. On the issue of CPM reluctance to join hands with the TDP, he said they were trying to convince the CPM.

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna said the party was keen on working with Left parties. However, CPM State secretary P Madhu ruled out any possibility of working with the TDP in the polls.