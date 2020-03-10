Home States Andhra Pradesh

CPI, CPM not on same page over TD tie-up

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna said the party was keen on working with Left parties.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader K Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Left parties are likely to sail with the TDP in the local body elections. CPI national leader K Narayana in Anantapur said CPI and CPM were contesting the elections together and now they were trying to convince the CPM for allying with the TDP. Later, party State secretary K Ramakrishna said they were already in talks with TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for seat-sharing. “A (seat-sharing) deal is likely to be finalised in a day or two,” he said.

“He (Naidu) too has responded positively and said he would direct his party cadre at district and lower level to cooperate with the CPI,” he explained.  On the issue of CPM reluctance to join hands with the TDP, he said they were trying to convince the CPM.

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna said the party was keen on working with Left parties. However, CPM State secretary P Madhu ruled out any possibility of working with the TDP in the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Narayana
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp