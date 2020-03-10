Home States Andhra Pradesh

Exodus from TDP to YSRC ahead of local polls?

Dokka resigned as MLC on January 21 when the government tabled the Decentralisation Bill in the Council.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a setback to the TDP ahead of the local body elections, former minister and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from the party and joined the YSRC in presence of Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. Another former MLA from TDP, SA Rahman, also joined the ruling party in the presence of Jagan. It is reported that former Minister P Rama Subba Reddy is also considering the option of joining the YSRC.

Dokka resigned as MLC on January 21 when the government tabled the Decentralisation Bill in the Council. In an open letter written after his resignation, Dokka said in 2019 elections though he aspired for Tadikonda Assembly seat, he was asked to contest from Prathipadu, where he faced defeat.

He said as he was aware that some ‘significant’ trouble is going to brew during the introduction of bills in the Counsel, he had tendered his resignation, as he felt it was undemocratic. “By that time I was inclined towards the YSRC and it was not proper for me to continue,” he said.  Considered a heavyweight in Amaravati politics having considerable influence among the Dalit community, which is dominant in the region, his resignation is seen as a loss for the yellow party and a boost for the YSRC.   

Former VUDA chairman and ex-MLA SA Rahman and president of Chaitanya Sravanti Shirin Rahman joined the YSRC. Along with Rahman, Uttarandhra Muslim Aikya Vedika secretary Rahmatullah Baig and others joined the YSRC. Jagan asked the leaders to work for YSRC  victory in the local elections.
Rahman, who resigned from the TDP recently, said he joined the YSRC without any expectation and he was impressed by the welfare schemes being implemented by Jagan. He has considerable clout among the minority communities in the North Andhra region.

Meanwhile, speculation on TDP leader P Rama Subba Reddy and SV Satish Reddy joining the YSRC is rife in the political circles. However, the leaders made it clear that they would continue in the TDP. Interestingly, YSRC sources said YSRC leaders held discussions with Rama Subba Reddy and Satish Reddy and their joining the ruling party is almost certain.

The YSRC leaders are of the view that if Ramasubba Reddy joins the YSRC, the ruling party will sweep the polls in Jammalamadugu. After the notification issued for the polls, YSRC Rayalaseema in-charge Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy toured the district for two days and held discussions with senior leaders.
Former MP S Palakondrayudu and his son S Prasad Babu are also likely to join the YSRC.

