Germany to hold investors’ meet in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Consul General at German Consulate, Chennai, Karin Christina Maria Stoll called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalle on Monday. Congratulating the Chief Minister for his overwhelming victory in the elections, the Consul General said she was grateful for the opportunity given to her to brief the Chief Minister about perspectives of relations with AP and Indo-German relations.

Stating that Indo German Business Counsel is keen on working with AP government, Karin said they were encouraging German companies to invest in AP and shortly would organise a meeting in that regard. She pointed out at various non-conventional power projects being operated in the State in collaboration with Seimens-Gamesa.