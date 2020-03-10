Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government will clear dues to education institutions, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

At the same breath, he asserted that the government policies on the subject should be highly sustainable.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for a sustainable fee structure in higher education institutions in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that there should be stringent action against the colleges for not following the prescribed education standards.

In a review meeting with the officials at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Monday, the Chief Minister said education should not be a burden on the students as well as on the government. At the same breath, he asserted that the government policies on the subject should be highly sustainable. The CM said, as announced earlier, the government was ready with proposals for clearing fee reimbursement. “The government is also ready to clear the dues of three quarters of this fiscal.”

