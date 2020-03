Rathotsavam at Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thousands of people thronged Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri to participated in Divya Rathotsavam and special puja held as part of Brahmotsavam on Monday. The Brahmotsavam, which began on Phalguna Sudda Shasti (February 29) will conclude on Phalguna Suddha Purnima (March 11).Temple purohits performed dwajarohanam, Hanumantha vahanam seva, Rajadivahanam, Yali Vahanam, Simha Vahanam, Gaja Vahanam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kalyanam and Divya Radhotsavam seva on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh also participated in the Rathotsavam and performed puja.