‘State Election Commission silent on YSRC violations’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State Election Commission (SEC) of remaining inactive even after the ruling YSRC leaders committed poll code violations in several parts of the State, TDP supremo and leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded arrest of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for “blocking” rival candidates from filing nominations in Sadum mandal of Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

“It is a shame that such a code violation took place in the segment of Panchayat Raj Minister himself,’’ Naidu said.Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP office at Atmakur near here on Monday, Naidu sought to know why the SEC has not initiated any action against Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzad Basha though he violated code by holding a meeting with 2,000 village/ward volunteers and asking them to work like soldiers for the victory of YSRC cadidates in Kadapa. “All these violations, blackmailing, atrocities and threats are being perpetrated apparently to meet the expectation of Jagan for winning 90 per cent local bodies in the State,’’ he alleged.

“YSRC candidates are able to get caste certificates necessary to contest the polls, but rival candidates are not being given these certificates with the ruling party leaders making officials concerned to go on leave,’’ he alleged. “If the SEC cannot make arrangements for solving the issue, it should immediately postpone the polls because it made a mistake by conducting elections at a short notice.

Alleging that YSRC Tadipatri MLA violated the election code by distributing sarees, he said that officials also violated the code by distributing house site slips to beneficiaries at Thimmapuram village in Guntur district.

Finding fault with the SEC for cancelling elections in different villages across the State after issuing the election notification, he sought to know how can the officials change the reservation and boundaries of local bodies bowing to the pressure of the local ruling party MLAs.

Instructing the TDP leaders to field party candidates in all seats without fail, he appealed to the people to vote for the TDP to save democracy and alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trampling the rights of all with his dictatorial tendencies.

When asked about YSRC nominating Reliance Vice President Parimal Natwani for the Rajya Sabha seat, Naidu said that it was for Jagan to explain to the people as to why he made allegations against Reliance and his followers attacked Reliance stalls in the past.

At least, Jagan should say sorry for misleading people, he said. The TDP leaders complained to the SEC about the poll code violation by the YSRC.

Naidu’s allegations

Panchayat Raj Minister blocked rival candidates from filing nominations in Sadum mandal in Chittoor district

Amzad Basha violated poll code by holding a meeting with 2,000 village/ward volunteers and asking them to work like soldiers for the victory of YSRC in Kadapa

YSRC candidates are getting caste certificates necessary to contest the polls, but rival candidates are not

Tadipatri MLA violated the poll code by distributing sarees

Officials violated the code by distributing house site slips to beneficiaries at Thimmapuram village in Guntur district