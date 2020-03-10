Two Prakasam youths meet watery grave in Bihar

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two youngsters from Prakasam district studying in Bihar reportedly drowned in the Ganga.

According to police, Bhuvanagiri Venkata Sai Kiran, 18, and Isukapalli Phani Teja, 18, were first-year students of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Bhagalpur, Bihar. The duo, along with their friends went to the river on Saturday, and their bodies were recovered the next day, said police.

Sai Kiran accidentally fell in the river as he wanted to wash his hands after eating food. Phani Teja tried to rescue his friend but was drawn by strong current. Meanwhile, the college management informed about the incident to their family members. Due to strong river flow, the bodies could be recovered on Sunday after a day-long search operation.The bodies were brought back home and final rites were performed on Monday.