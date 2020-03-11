Home States Andhra Pradesh

After getting Rajya Sabha ticket Nathwani meets CM, says he’ll work for AP

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Parimal Nathwani discussed various strategies that need to be adopted for the development of the State, particularly in the industrial sector. 

Published: 11th March 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. | Express

Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industrialist Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalle on Tuesday and thanked him for fielding him as a YSRC candidate for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections.    

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Parimal Nathwani discussed various strategies that need to be adopted for the development of the State, particularly in the industrial sector.  “I have promised him to work for the development of the State. I am fully confident of living up to Jagan’s expectations, given my experience in the industrial sector and as two-time Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand,” he told reporters after the meeting.

An entrepreneur from Gujarat, Nathwani has worked as Group President of Corporation Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited. He had closely worked with Dhirubhai Ambani and now is a close associate of Mukesh Ambani. A doctorate in management from the Institute of Management in Mumbai, Nathwani was the key person behind several business acquisitions of Reliance Industries. He said he feels privileged for being trusted by Jagan and on being made a Rajya Sabha candidate. Stating that the future of Jagan is bright, the ace management expert says he would work for the development of Andhra Pradesh. “Along with other members of Rajya Sabha from the State, I will strive to get what is due to the State,” he promised. Every effort would be made to resolve various pending issues of the State at the central level, he added.

Another YSRC Rajya Sabha candidate Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana also met the Chief Minister to express his gratitude.  Later, speaking to the media, he said he was thankful to the Chief Minister for the nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

“It is commendable that 50 per cent of the seats from the party to the elders’ house have been given to BCs. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is always in the forefront when it comes to the uplift of BCs and this is another proof for the same,” he maintained. He said in the past, BCs were treated as vote bank, but Jagan has changed that by introducing a slew of measures for the development of BCs on all fronts.  Giving 50 per cent of seats for BCs has proved his sincerity towards BC welfare, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp