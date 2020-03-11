After getting Rajya Sabha ticket Nathwani meets CM, says he’ll work for AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industrialist Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalle on Tuesday and thanked him for fielding him as a YSRC candidate for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Parimal Nathwani discussed various strategies that need to be adopted for the development of the State, particularly in the industrial sector. “I have promised him to work for the development of the State. I am fully confident of living up to Jagan’s expectations, given my experience in the industrial sector and as two-time Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand,” he told reporters after the meeting.

An entrepreneur from Gujarat, Nathwani has worked as Group President of Corporation Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited. He had closely worked with Dhirubhai Ambani and now is a close associate of Mukesh Ambani. A doctorate in management from the Institute of Management in Mumbai, Nathwani was the key person behind several business acquisitions of Reliance Industries. He said he feels privileged for being trusted by Jagan and on being made a Rajya Sabha candidate. Stating that the future of Jagan is bright, the ace management expert says he would work for the development of Andhra Pradesh. “Along with other members of Rajya Sabha from the State, I will strive to get what is due to the State,” he promised. Every effort would be made to resolve various pending issues of the State at the central level, he added.

Another YSRC Rajya Sabha candidate Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana also met the Chief Minister to express his gratitude. Later, speaking to the media, he said he was thankful to the Chief Minister for the nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

“It is commendable that 50 per cent of the seats from the party to the elders’ house have been given to BCs. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is always in the forefront when it comes to the uplift of BCs and this is another proof for the same,” he maintained. He said in the past, BCs were treated as vote bank, but Jagan has changed that by introducing a slew of measures for the development of BCs on all fronts. Giving 50 per cent of seats for BCs has proved his sincerity towards BC welfare, he added.