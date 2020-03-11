Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to get back Rs 240 crore in Yes Bank by March 14

Account opened as bank promised higher interest rate, says official.

Published: 11th March 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), it is likely to get back its Rs 240 crore parked in the cash-starved Yes Bank. A senior APSRTC official told TNIE that the corporation, in 2016, had opened a current account in the private bank’s head office in Vijayawada. Since then, transactions, especially pertaining to daily collection and towards provident fund, were being done through this account.

Asked why the APSRTC was maintaining a savings and current account in a private bank, the official maintained the bank had offered the corporation a higher interest rate.“On average, the corporation got `6-8 crore per annum as interest from the bank,” the official said, adding that the amount was being utilised to meet various needs of the corporation.

Elaborating further, the official said the State government has been spending Rs 120 crore towards salaries for the employees since February.

After the corporation’s merger with the government, it is being considered a public transport department, the official added.“Apart from that, we had been also using the Yes Bank current account for depositing daily collections, which now amounts to `80 crore. `40 crore was recovered as PF from the employees. By the first week of March, the entire collection has touched `240 crore.”

‘’We have got an assurance from the bank representatives that the entire amount maintained in the bank account would be returned by March 14. The same will be deposited in our State Bank of India account as our employees too have salary account in the bank’’, the official noted.

TAGS
Yes Bank APSRTC
