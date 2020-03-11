Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu questions CM review meetings

Such an act by the Chief Minister was gross violation of the MCC and it was intended to influence the voters, Naidu argued.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a review meeting on distribution of uniforms, shoes, socks, bags and notebooks to school students in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has sought to know whether the  MCC is not applied to the former.

Such an act by the Chief Minister was gross violation of the MCC and it was intended to influence the voters, Naidu argued.He was speaking to mediapersons at the TDP central office at Atmakur near here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister launched the ‘Nigha’ app after the MCC comes into effect, the TDP chief said and questioned the Election Commission for not issuing a notice to Jagan. Describing the presence of Municipal Administration department Commissioner Vijay Kumar at the press conference of State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar as “undemocratic”, Naidu said it gave an impression that the SEC was working under the direction of the YSRC government.

“The YSRC is resorting to poll code violations in various parts of the State. The SEC has failed to control the ruling party leaders when they were attacking and preventing Opposition candidates from filing nominations in the local body elections,” the TDP chief alleged. He demanded that the EC take responsibility if the Opposition candidates failed to produce caste or ‘no tax dues’ certificates to contest the polls. The EC should either postpone the elections or take immediate measures to issue the required certificates, the TDP chief demanded.

The SEC also failed in discharging its duties on the issue of YSRC flag colours painted on panchayat offices, school buildings, burial grounds, electricity poles and even toilet complexes, he alleged. The SEC should have removed these colours and hoardings, and put covers on statues by the time of issuing the election schedule on March 7, he noted. It may be recalled that AP High Court on Tuesday ordered removal of YSRC colours from panchayat buildings. “I will not hesitate to  launch an agitation if there was no action from the government,” Naidu warned.

He condemned the attack on TDP candidates at Pinnelli in Machavaram mandal of Guntur district. “The police detained a TDP candidate illegally at Sullurpeta in Nellore district  to stop him from filing his nomination. Police filed false cases against TDP nominee at Eedarapalli in Nagaram of Repalle only to prevent him from filing nominations.  The YSRC leaders also attacked a TDP nominee at Booduru village in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district,” the TDP chief alleged.

