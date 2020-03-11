Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations against volunteers baseless: YSRC

The YSRC leader said  Naidu never bothered to enhance the reservation to BCs by conducting a socio-economic survey.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a sharp rebuttal to Chandrababu Naidu’s criticism of village volunteers, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that they were carrying out their duties like before. The Opposition, out of fear of suffering humiliating defeat in the local body polls, has been levelling baseless allegations against them, he said.

“Naidu has been saying that village volunteers are campaigning for the YSRC, which is a total lie. They are the vehicles to reach out to the households and deliver the welfare schemes at people’s doorstep,” he told reporters here. He maintained that visiting every household was part of their duty. He accused Naidu of misleading people with baseless claims. More senior leaders were leaving the party disillusioned by the clueless leadership of Naidu, he alleged.  

MLA K Parthasarathy said the TDP had failed to address the issues of BCs. “The TDP is bound to shut its shop as it is finding it difficult to field candidates in the local body elections. To cover up its shortcomings, the party leaders are making baseless allegations,” he maintained.

“He had even moved the court against the hiked reservation by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and tried to stall the polls to deprive the State of Central funds,” he said.

