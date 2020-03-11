Complete Nadu-Nedu phase 1 works by June, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete modernisation works of 15,715 schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu by June, when the new academic year will begin. During the review meeting on Nadu-Nedu on Tuesday, officials displayed belts, bags, uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes and socks that would be distributed to school students from the coming academic year.

The CM said each school selected under the first phase should be provided with a smart television as part of digital learning.

The quality, of all facilities provided under Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka programme should not be compromised, he added. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they were regularly monitoring the maintenance of toilets and implementation of Jagannanna Gorumudda Mid-Day Meal programme through the app introduced for the same.