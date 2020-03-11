Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus: 75 Andhra tourists who returned from Italy to stay in isolation; TTD asks foreigners, NRIs not to visit temple

In a release, it advised the returnees to maintain distance from their family members.

Published: 11th March 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 75 tourists who returned to the State from Italy since February 29 in four phases have been told to quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department said on Tuesday.

In a release, it advised the returnees to maintain distance from their family members. “Confine yourself to a single room. If there is just one bathroom in the house, use it only after everyone else,” the advisory said, adding that the bathroom should be cleaned with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite or Lysol.

The advisory comes in the wake of a student from Nellore who recently returned from Italy and has been kept in isolation since Monday night, reportedly after developing a dry cough. He is in the isolation ward of the Government General Hospital, Nellore.

The Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at SVIMS, Tirupati, which was recently made the nodal centre for conducting sample tests in AP, tested his samples and the interim report was sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation.

According to officials, the student returned from Italy last week. He was screened in Delhi and tested negative for the virus. He was asked to isolate himself at home for 14 days. From Delhi, he flew to Chennai, and then headed home in a private cab, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Krishna district administration decided to conduct a two-day door-to-door survey from Wednesday to collect details of people who returned from coronavirus-affected countries recently.

The TTD that manages the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here has issued advisory asking foreigners, NRIs and others not to visit the temple for 28 days after they landed in the country.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued the advisory late on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

A TTD statement here said the temple administration has been taking all measures to protect the health of the lakhs of pilgrims visiting the temple.

(With PTI Inputs)

