Fees for management quota quota seats in Andhra Pradesh engineering colleges will increase

As per the AICTE guidelines, every college should reserve 30 per cent seats under management quota and the rest should be allotted under the convener quota.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Higher Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has submitted a proposal to the government regarding fee hike for management quota seats of engineering colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, a commission official said, "As per the proposal, the colleges will be allowed to collect twice the fees set for the convener quota. The officials of the commission are making a few changes suggested by the chief minister and the process would be completed within a month, after which the final fee structure will be announced."

This means, that if a college is charging Rs 50,000 per seat under the convener quota, they can now charge up to Rs 1 lakh under the management quota. "This move has been taken to reduce and eventually stop the admissions to undeserving candidates, who get admissions only on the basis of donations. Our aim is to increase merit-based and rank-based admissions. Once the fees are increased, it will make parents think twice before paying such hefty amount," said the official.

