Forum to hear power consumers’ grievances

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The consumer grievance redressal forum (CGRF) of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) will conduct ‘special power adalat’ programmes at three mandal headquarters of the district on March 12 and 13, to solving the consumers’ problems amicably.

In a press release on Tuesday, Ongole electricity department executive engineer (EE) Sayyad Abdul Kareem said CGRF chairperson and retired district judge A Jagadishchandra Rao would receive grievances from the consumers and solve them in the presence of officials on

the spot.

This programmes will be held at Maddipadu between 11 am to 1 pm, at Chimakurthi town between 4 pm to 6 pm on on March 12; in Tangutur town, it will be held between 11 am to 1 pm on March 13. Electricity officials of the three mandal headquarters were asked to attend the programmes.