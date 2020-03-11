Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur MPP candidate, kin arrested, liquor seized

Rapalle TDP MLA Anagani Satyaprasad rushed to Nagaram. He alleged that the police filed the case against TDP leaders with the support of YSRC leaders.

Published: 11th March 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Tuesday conduced raids on the basis of a tip off and seized liquor bottles from a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader’s residence. TDP had refuted the allegation made by the police and staged a protest demanding withdrawal of the case against the leader, who was an Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) candidate for Nagaram mandal in Guntur district.

The TDP cadre and activists staged a protest on the Nagaram main road demanding withdrawal of the case filed against TDP leader Alla Chowdary. They alleged that police filed false case against Alla Chowdary and his close relative Alla Purnachandra Rao, fearing defeat of YSRC candidate in the local body elections.

According to Repalle Rural Circle Inspector G Srinivasa Rao, the police conducted raids at Edupalli village of Nagaram mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday and seized 84 liquor bottles illegally stocked on the premises of the leader and his relative’s house. They seized the liquor bottles and arrested Alla Chowdary and Alla Purnachandra Rao and filed a case.

Rapalle TDP MLA Anagani Satyaprasad rushed to Nagaram. He alleged that the police filed the case against TDP leaders with the support of YSRC leaders. He said it was very unfortunate that the police were filing cases against TDP leaders, who were in the election fray, due to pressure from YSRC leaders.

Police seize 330 liquor bottles
Guntur police seized 330 liquor bottles at Pittabanda village of Vinukonda mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday. Vinukonda Urban police conducted searches in the village on a tip off. Circle Inspector D Chinna Mallaih said the police found 330 liquor bottles hidden in a pit and filed a case against one Makkena Kondalu and others.  According to the police, they illegally purchased liquor bottles to lure voters in view of local body elections. Vinukonda Urban police received information when Makkena Kondalu was reportedly shifting the liquor to one Rasaputra Mallikharjuana’s house

