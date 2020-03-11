Ongole Municipal Corporation gears up for elections

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the election notification, district authorities are making arrangements for nominations filing for municipalities from March 11. Various political parties are making efforts to field their candidates for the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) seats along with six other municipal bodies of the district.In connection with OMC elections, YSRC and TDP leaders are mulling finalising their mayoral candidates as well as 50 corporator candidates.