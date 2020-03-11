Panchayat buildings can’t have party colours: HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday directed the State government to remove the colours of the ruling YSRC from panchayat raj department buildings and replace them with colours that don’t reflect any particular political party. The Chief Secretary was given 10 days to comply with this order.

The court further directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure free and fair local body elections are held, without room for any malpractice. The direction was given by a bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Ninala Jayasurya, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Muppa Venkateswara Rao, of Pallapadu Post, Vatticherkuru mandal in Guntur district, and another PIL filed by Angi Ramana, of Lakkavarapukota Tallari village in Lakkavarapukota mandal of Vizianagaram district, challenging the government’s decision to paint panchayat offices with party colours.

The SEC was also directed to issue fresh guidelines, akin to those issued by the Central Election Commission, based on judgments of the Supreme Court and various HCs.

In his PIL filed in December, 2019, Venkateswara Rao said the buildings of the gram panchayat and developmental projects (public meeting stage, government high school, digital classroom, library, drinking water plant, veterinary hospital and bus stand) were constructed with funds from non-resident Indians (NRIs) from the village who were unhappy that they were being used to promote political parties. He added that these NRIs said that on account of this, they would stop providing funds for development projects in the village.

The petitioner contended that the ruling party misused public money with an intent to avail cheap publicity ahead of the elections. It was said that 80 per cent of the funds for the development of the village were given by NRIs, with the government only contributing 20%.

In January 2020, Ramana filed a PIL stating that despite interim orders from the High Court, buildings of the village secretariat in Lakkavarapukota Talari were painted with the colours of the ruling YSRC’s party flag. On Tuesday, the court, in its verdict, quashed the orders of the Principal Secretary approving the proposal of the Commissioner dated August 8, 2019, to paint the buildings of the gram panchayat with the colours of the YSRC’s flag. It was clarified that even Panchayat buildings fall under the ambit of the National Building Code.