Parties face uphill task to finalise women candidates

VISAKHAPATNAM: Political parties are in a dilemma as they are finding it difficult to catch hold of women candidates to contest local body elections. As far as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations (GVMC) polls are concerned, 49 of 98 wards are reserved for women candidates and this has made the task singularly worrisome for the political parties.

The parties are scouting for winnable candidates in the wards. While in some wards there is stiff competition, in other wards there are hardly any ‘worthwhile’ candidates. As the nominations process is all set to begin tomorrow, YSRC and TDP are facing the uphill task of finalising candidates in two days.

Some male political leaders, who are looking forward for the elections to prove their strength, are in a disarray as their wards are either reserved for women or other categories. According to a leader, though Visakhapatnam has emerged as the biggest in the State, unfortunately, political awareness among women is very low. This has made their task much more difficult. The onus is now on constituency in-charges of YSRC and TDP to find winnable candidates for wards reserved for women.

Leaders of both ruling and Opposition parties feel they won’t get a chance to get representation in the GVMC.In Vizag East segment, of the 15 wards, 13 have been reserved for women. Only wards 21 and 22 were reserved for Backward Classes general in the constituency. In Bheemili segment, six of the eight wards are reserved for women. As there is no option, the leaders are now contemplating shifting to those wards, which are not reserved. This move may somewhat dim their winning chances, they said. However, the officials said the reservation process has been done as per norms laid down in the Municipal Corporation Act.

They said the GVMC has been taken as a unit, while finalising the reservations. While the parties are struggling to find women candidates, some women, particularly educated, are viewing this as a heaven sent opportunity to enter politics.

Among those who joined the YSRC on Tuesday include Pasupuleti Darsini, a doctor by profession, badminton player P Ushasri, senior badminton player and academician Gayatri.

Congress to ally with like-minded parties

Vijayawada: Congress is allying with Muslim League, RJD and other secular parties for contesting the local body elections in the State, said party’s Vijayawada City president Gurunatham. Speaking to mediapersons, he said a formal announcement on the alliance will be made by APCC president Sake Sailajanath on Wednesday. “Now, we are holding negotiations with other parties and the deal will be finalised by tomorrow,” he said. Gurunatham said there is an overwhelming response from the aspirants to contest civic polls in Vijayawada and to date, they received 270 applications, majority of them from Muslim community

Naidu shoots off letter to DGP

Vijayawada: Accusing the ruling YSRC leaders of threatening opposition party leaders and intimidating voters, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded proper security arrangements at all nomination centres for the local body polls. In a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on Tuesday, Naidu, besides highlighting the alleged high-handedness of the YSRC followers, also alleged that a section of policemen were registering cases against the victims instead of booking the perpetrators. He sought the DGP to set up police outpost with proper security at all nomination centres

BJP condemns attack on party candidate

Vijayawada: The BJP State unit condemned the alleged attack by the YSRC against its party member at Pulicherla in Pungunur mandal of Chittoor district. The party leaders accused the ruling dispensation of attacking the contestants out of fear of defeat in the local body elections and claimed that the BJP’s growing popularity sent jitters in Jagan’s party. In a statement, Party’s State official spokesperson K Sai Krishna slammed the YSRC after allegations that the ruling party members attacked a BJP candidate who had gone to file nomination papers in Pulicherla on Tuesday. “