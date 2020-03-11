SEC orders removal of hoardings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday ordered immediate removal of hoardings and advertisements that could influence the voters.

Stating that there is a ban on placing the photos of Prime Minister, Chief Minister and ministers and other political leaders in government offices, he said that statues of those political leaders who are still active would be covered if they were set up with the government funds. However, there is no need to cover the statues of departed leaders, he said in a release issued here on Tuesday.Maintaining that local polls will be conducted in a free and free manner, the SEC said it will take stern action if candidates are obstructed from filing nomination papers. The Chittoor collector took suo moto action against some persons for creating obstacles to candidates from filing papers. A police case has been filed.