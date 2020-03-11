Seer to undertake Giri pradakshina

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Swami Paripoornananda of Sri Peetham, Kakinada, has said that he will undertake ‘Giri Pradakshina’ (circumambulation of hill) at Simhachalam along with thousands of devotees seeking protection of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said erstwhile royal family of Vizianagaram donated over 50,000 acres to 101 temples in north Andhra and four temples in East Godavari. He said people irrespective of parties have faith and confidence in former chairperson of Simhachalam MANSAS trust boards Ashok Gajapati Raju. He said appointment of Sanchaita Gajapati Raju as chairperson of the twin boards has evoked widespread resentment among the people of three north Andhra districts.