TDP leader challenges appointment of Sanchaita in High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Challenging the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapati Raju as the chairperson of Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Sciences (MANSAS) Trust, senior TDP leader and the former chairman of the MANSAS Trust filed a petition in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

In his petition, Ashok Gajapati Raju challenged the GO MS No 73, 74 issued on March 3 appointing Sanchaita Gajapati Raju as chairperson and Urmila Gajapati Raju, RV Sunita Prasad as members, he prayed the court for an interim order staying the implementation of the GO.

The TDP leader said the appointments of Sanchaita and others were against the rules of the Trust framed in 1958. Ashok Gajapati Raju said MANSAS Trust was founded in the name of his grandfather and his father PVG Raju was the first chairman. Afterwards, his elder brother Ananda Gajapati Raju became the chairman of the trust and later he became the Trust chairman.

He said the GO MS No. 74 states that the appointment of Sanchaita was on rotation basis, which is not true since there is no rotation basis of appointment in the Trust rules and as per those rules only men of the royal family can become the chairman of the Trust.

Principal Secretary (Endowments), Endowments Commissioner, MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju, Urmila Gajapati Raju, RV Sunita Prasad were named as respondents.