TDP names Rajya Sabha poll candidate, forces contest 

As at least 43 votes are required to win an RS seat, TDP does not stand a chance as YSRC has 151 MLAs.

Published: 11th March 2020 09:13 AM

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise development,  the Opposition TDP on Tuesday decided to field Varla Ramaiah for the March 26 Rajya Sabha biennial election from Andhra Pradesh though it lacks the requisite numbers to win a seat.The TDP entry into the fray makes election inevitable contrary to the hopes of ruling YSRC that it would be a unanimous affair.

With a whopping 151 MLAs in the 175-member State Assembly, it will be a cakewalk to the ruling YSRC to add all the four RS seats to its kitty and one and all thought the election would be unanimous.
The TDP, for the record, has 23 MLAs and two of them have rebelled against the party. Though they did not formally join the YSRC, the two MLAs have been virtually sailing with it. As at least 43 votes are required to win a Rajya Sabha seat, the TDP does not stand a chance as the YSRC has a formidable strength of 151 of its own.

The announcement by the TDP a day after the YSRC declared its four candidates is seen as an attempt to portray as the ruling party as anti-Dalit on the grounds that not even a single Rajya Sabha seat was given to SCs.While making the announcement to field Ramaiah, who hails from SC community for the Rajya Sabha seat, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asked as to why the YSRC has failed to field an SC candidate after claiming that they got the votes of SCs.

“We are contesting the election not for securing a win but to expose the corruption and betrayal done by the government. We are not asking for votes of others, but we will cast our votes,’’’ he said.Suggesting the YSRC MLAs to know whether they are committing a mistake or not, he appealed to those observing it as a mistake to vote for Varla. Those getting frightened, will vote for the YSRC, he observed.

Stating that the party would issue a whip to all TDP MLAs, he said all the MLAs will have to show their vote to the party agent. Those defying the party line will have to be disqualified, he said.

When asked for his response on his candidature for the Rajya Sabha election, Ramaiah said, “I thank my leader for giving this opportunity. We have 23 MLAs. Remaining members from other parties will vote for me as they know that I will strongly project the ideology of Dr Ambedkar in the country’s upper house. He (read Jagan) completely ignored SCs. They too may support my candidature.” Calling himself a party warrior, Varla said he would obey any decision taken by the party.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh termed it an attempt by Naidu to get sympathy of voters in the local body elections. Despite knowing that it lacks the requisite number to win a seat, the TDP has  fielded Ramaiah for the Rajya Sabha seat. Alleging that Naidu has shown an empty hand to Ramaiah in the past, he recalled that after assuring to give a Rajya Sabha seat to the Dalit leader, Naidu gave the opportunity to a leader of his own community. He further alleged that Naidu has an anti-Dalit mentality  and cheated the Dalits by denying them Rajya Sabha seats till 2002.

However, in his swift response, Ramaiah suggested the minister to think twice before exercising his franchise in the Rajya Sabha elections.He also exuded confidence that Suresh, too, will vote for him if he casts his vote as per his conscience.

