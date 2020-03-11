TDP-YSRC clash over filing of nominations

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The leaders of YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Parties (TDP) are trying to get the contesting candidates for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats win unanimously, but TDP activists have tried to file nominations without informing both the party leaders and this turned into group fights in the premises of Mandal Praja Parishad office at Machavaram in Guntur district on Tuesday.

YSRC leader Talluri Amarnath and TDP leader Chintapalli Nanne of Pinnelli village initiated talks along with other leaders to elect the candidates unanimously. The government announced three MPTC seats including SC reservation for woman seat and accordingly the leaders chalked out a plan to allocate one seat to TDP and 2 seats to YSRC. Hence the talks were going on in between the leaders to finalize the seat sharing. However, some TDP activists went to file nomination for reserved seat of SC woman with initiation of other village TDP leaders. TDP leader Chintapalli Nanne came to know about the incident and rushed to spot during the time of filing nomination for MPTC seat of SC reserved. He objected to filing of nomination but the Machavaram TDP leaders and others provoked the activists to file nomination which created ruckus and led to group fight between TDP and YSRC activists on the premises of government office.

Vemavaram YSRC leaders and TDP leaders of Kothapalem and Machavaram villages came to office to file nominations for MPTC seats in their respective areas. But the village of Pinnelli issue turned violent and registered group fight between the TDP and YSRC leaders, who came to Machavaram, as they carried attacks on each other.

The police reached the spot after learning about the incident and carried a lathicharge and dispersed them from the office premises.

Police start investigation

Piduguralla Rural Circle Inspector Rattaiah said TDP leader Rama Rao reportedly provoked the Pinelli TDP activists and tried to file nomination. Police started investigation to nab culprits