Two booked for preventing man from filing papers

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Sodam police have registered a case against two persons, who tried to prevent a local BJP candidate from filing nominations for the MPTC on March 9. According to the police, Syed Basha and Imran Basha tried to take away the nomination papers of K Hari Babu while he was on his way to the MPDO’s office to file nomination. After a heated argument with the duo for some time, Hari Babu filed his nomination papers.

The Sodam police registered a suo moto case against the two men on March 10 based on the information provided by head constable A Hema Rao.