Two held for murdering friend over share of booty

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati East division police arrested two persons in connection with a murder case that took place at Old Renigunta Road here on March 6. The accused were identified as Siva Kumar and Subbu of Tirupati.

Addressing the media, East Circle Inspector BV Siva Prasad Reddy said Ganesh, Siva Kumar and Subbu collect waste papers and sell the same to Nagarajan, a vendor.

While collecting waste papers, the three accused also used to steal cash from persons sleeping on the roadside. On one such occasion, the trio quarrelled over the share of the booty.

On March 6, Siva Kumar and Subbu bludgeoned Ganesh to death with a stone in front of Natarajan’s shop located at Old Renigunta Road here and fled the spot. The East division police registered a case and took up investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused at Bharathi Bus Stand here on Monday and seized a knife from him.